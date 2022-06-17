Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives $19.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.88.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARBK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Shares of ARBK stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.
About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
