Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives $19.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARBK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth $287,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.