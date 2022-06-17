Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Price Target Raised to GBX 380 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 375 ($4.55) to GBX 380 ($4.61) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($5.83) to GBX 360 ($4.37) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Martens presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.00.

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

