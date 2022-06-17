Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Price Target Raised to GBX 380 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 375 ($4.55) to GBX 380 ($4.61) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($5.83) to GBX 360 ($4.37) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Martens presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.00.

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

About Dr. Martens (Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.