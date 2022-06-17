Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) PT Lowered to €17.00

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €17.50 ($18.23) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GRPTF. HSBC cut shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Getlink from €16.00 ($16.67) to €18.00 ($18.75) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Getlink from €10.00 ($10.42) to €10.50 ($10.94) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Getlink has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

