Analysts Set Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Price Target at $93.57

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $184,773,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,955,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,318,000 after acquiring an additional 841,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,365,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $2.7872 dividend. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.61%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

