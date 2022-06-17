Analysts Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target at $20.82

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after acquiring an additional 859,693 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,993,000 after buying an additional 838,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $27,956,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $11,551,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.87. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

