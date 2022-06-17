Brokerages Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday.

VVV opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

