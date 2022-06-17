Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) PT Lowered to €78.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €106.00 ($110.42) to €78.00 ($81.25) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($85.42) to €75.00 ($78.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($98.96) to €88.00 ($91.67) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

