Brokerages Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Target Price at $161.57

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.57.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $142.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.05. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $280,829,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.