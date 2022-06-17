Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Price Target at C$13.69

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCP. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of WCP opened at C$10.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.72. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.69 and a 1 year high of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.5870712 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Mary-Jo Case bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$533,708.05. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.78 per share, with a total value of C$107,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,030,878.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,600 shares of company stock worth $193,358.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

