StockNews.com Downgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Hold

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.90.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR stock opened at $159.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.