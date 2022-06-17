Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $164.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $90.57.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax will post 24.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Novavax by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Novavax by 61.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $8,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.