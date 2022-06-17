Analysts Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target at $164.00

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post 24.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $65,066,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $88,297,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Novavax by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.