TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €27.10 Price Target at Warburg Research

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €27.10 ($28.23) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 139.19% from the company’s current price.

TEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($16.67) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TEG stock opened at €11.33 ($11.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is €18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €15.13 ($15.76) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($30.59).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

