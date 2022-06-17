DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($29.17) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DWS. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($45.83) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of DWS opened at €25.82 ($26.90) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.66 ($28.81) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($43.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.