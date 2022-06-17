BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
Shares of BRT stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a market cap of $398.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.
In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
