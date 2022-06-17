BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a market cap of $398.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

