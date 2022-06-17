Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.61. 91,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 122,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.