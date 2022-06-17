Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Shares Down 4.3%

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $29.23. 513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.59% of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

