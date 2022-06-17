Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 36.4% in May

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $102.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.51. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 27.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

