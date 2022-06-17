Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of GTN opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 468,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,373 shares of company stock worth $2,931,761. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 73,016 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Gray Television by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,449 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Gray Television by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Gray Television by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 354,405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

