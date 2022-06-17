PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PMT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

NYSE:PMT opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $17,544,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,040,000 after buying an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

