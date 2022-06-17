PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
PMT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.
NYSE:PMT opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $21.53.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
