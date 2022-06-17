StockNews.com Downgrades TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) to Hold

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Argus lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.87.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TEGNA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in TEGNA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in TEGNA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

