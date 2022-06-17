StockNews.com Upgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Buy

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

IRWD opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $88,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,324.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

