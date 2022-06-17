StockNews.com Upgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Buy

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
IRWD opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.17.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $88,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,324.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $117,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
