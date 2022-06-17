Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Rating Reiterated by Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 283,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $11,331,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $11,151,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.