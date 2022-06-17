Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Rating Reiterated by Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.
NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
