StockNews.com Downgrades Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Sell

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $339.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $33,347.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 319,494 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 273,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 553,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

