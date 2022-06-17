Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.