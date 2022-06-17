First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $549.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.67.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 795.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in First Financial during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Financial during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 121.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

