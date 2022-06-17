Diana Shipping’s (DSX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

DSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.46%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 125,041 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 66.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 170.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

