Clarkson Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

Clarkson Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

INSW stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,473,443.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,050.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $483,460. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 697.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

