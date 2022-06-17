Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) Trading Down 3.8%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.19 and last traded at $52.25. Approximately 5,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.