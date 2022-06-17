Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG) Shares Down 4.5%

Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.

