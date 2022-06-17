Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Up 28.8% in May

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 50,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $14.46.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

