Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Down 19.4% in May

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 987,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at $554,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $318,539. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Assertio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friess Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 36.0% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 316,452 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at $1,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 121,125 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASRT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ASRT stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Assertio (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.