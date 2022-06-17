Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Down 19.4% in May

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 987,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
In related news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at $554,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $318,539. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friess Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 36.0% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 316,452 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at $1,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 121,125 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASRT stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
About Assertio (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.