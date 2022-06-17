ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Short Interest Update

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 298,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

