Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,900 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AESE stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

