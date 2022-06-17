Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Fanhua alerts:

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). Fanhua had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,631 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.