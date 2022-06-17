Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush cut their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Groupon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.13. Groupon has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $47.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.29 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jan Barta purchased 11,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $148,311.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,271,846 shares in the company, valued at $28,443,511.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,925,044 shares of company stock valued at $33,421,981. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Groupon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 23,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Groupon by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 271,210 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Groupon by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,966 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

