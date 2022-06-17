TheStreet Lowers Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innodata in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Innodata has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $122.03 million, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Stewart R. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Innodata by 9.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 211.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 2.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 131.4% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 57,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

