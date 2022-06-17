Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHCT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

