National Bank Financial Weighs in on Filo Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Filo Mining in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIL. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.63.

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

