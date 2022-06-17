National Bank Financial Weighs in on Filo Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Filo Mining in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02.
Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97.
About Filo Mining (Get Rating)
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
