Wedbush Comments on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.16. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

