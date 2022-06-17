Cormark Weighs in on Western Copper and Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

WRN stock opened at C$2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 18.26 and a quick ratio of 18.06. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.63 and a 1-year high of C$3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.19. The firm has a market cap of C$304.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.69.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Western Copper and Gold news, Senior Officer Elena Spivak sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$55,332.78.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

