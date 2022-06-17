Brokers Set Expectations for Datatec Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Datatec in a report issued on Monday, June 13th. Edison Inv. Res analyst R. Williamson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Datatec’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

OTCMKTS:DTTLY opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Datatec has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes security, networking, collaboration, networking and data centre, and cloud products, as well as global deployment and services.

