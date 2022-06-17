Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases 62 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 62 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £122.76 ($149.00).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Patrick McMahon bought 55 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £120.45 ($146.19).

Shares of LON CCR opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.25) on Friday. C&C Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 269.60 ($3.27). The company has a market capitalization of £728.81 million and a PE ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.50) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.64) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

