Analysts Issue Forecasts for OppFi Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OppFi in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. OppFi has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

In other OppFi news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 13,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $48,062.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,236.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $27,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,475.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 157,712 shares of company stock worth $495,254 over the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in OppFi by 14.8% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the first quarter worth $95,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in OppFi in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the first quarter worth $43,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

