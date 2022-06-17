Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Lowered by Litchfield Hills Research

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Graham in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 14th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Graham’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Graham’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Graham alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. Graham has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Graham by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 238,933 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Graham by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 108,359 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Graham by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham (Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.