Voestalpine AG to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Voestalpine in a research note issued on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Voestalpine’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VLPNY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €39.00 ($40.63) to €35.00 ($36.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

