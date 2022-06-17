Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Boosted by Analyst

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Monro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Monro’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Monro had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.53%. Monro’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 37.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 17.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 41.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,839 shares during the period.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Monro’s payout ratio is 61.88%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

