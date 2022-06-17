Financial Comparison: Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) & Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Leslie's alerts:

This table compares Leslie’s and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leslie’s 9.97% -48.04% 15.88% Kirkland’s 2.31% 13.86% 3.14%

This table compares Leslie’s and Kirkland’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leslie’s $1.34 billion 1.95 $126.63 million $0.72 19.92 Kirkland’s $558.18 million 0.08 $22.03 million $0.83 4.06

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Kirkland’s. Kirkland’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leslie’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Kirkland’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Leslie’s has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland’s has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Leslie’s and Kirkland’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leslie’s 0 0 10 0 3.00 Kirkland’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

Leslie’s presently has a consensus target price of $30.30, indicating a potential upside of 111.30%. Kirkland’s has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 256.08%. Given Kirkland’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than Leslie’s.

Summary

Leslie’s beats Kirkland’s on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 361 stores in 35 states, as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.