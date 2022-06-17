Head-To-Head Survey: Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) versus Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Blink Charging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wallbox and Blink Charging’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox $84.68 million 15.73 -$264.75 million N/A N/A Blink Charging $20.94 million 29.51 -$55.12 million ($1.49) -9.70

Blink Charging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wallbox.

Volatility and Risk

Wallbox has a beta of 4.41, meaning that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blink Charging has a beta of 3.6, meaning that its share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wallbox and Blink Charging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86 Blink Charging 0 5 3 0 2.38

Wallbox currently has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 110.91%. Blink Charging has a consensus price target of $32.13, suggesting a potential upside of 122.16%. Given Blink Charging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than Wallbox.

Profitability

This table compares Wallbox and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging -220.64% -28.84% -26.81%

Summary

Wallbox beats Blink Charging on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and provides EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through direct sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. As of March 10, 2022, it deployed approximately 30,000 charging ports. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

