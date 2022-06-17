Financial Contrast: VTEX (VTEX) versus Its Peers

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare VTEX to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VTEX and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|VTEX
|0
|2
|6
|0
|2.75
|VTEX Competitors
|1584
|10908
|23624
|518
|2.63
Institutional & Insider Ownership
48.6% of VTEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares VTEX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|VTEX
|-49.92%
|-26.02%
|-19.42%
|VTEX Competitors
|-30.90%
|-63.44%
|-8.06%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares VTEX and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|VTEX
|$125.77 million
|-$60.51 million
|-10.03
|VTEX Competitors
|$1.72 billion
|$270.91 million
|-33,610.37
VTEX’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
VTEX competitors beat VTEX on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
VTEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
