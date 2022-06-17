Financial Contrast: VTEX (VTEX) versus Its Peers

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare VTEX to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VTEX and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 2 6 0 2.75 VTEX Competitors 1584 10908 23624 518 2.63

VTEX currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 501.75%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 78.22%. Given VTEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VTEX is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of VTEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VTEX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX -49.92% -26.02% -19.42% VTEX Competitors -30.90% -63.44% -8.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VTEX and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $125.77 million -$60.51 million -10.03 VTEX Competitors $1.72 billion $270.91 million -33,610.37

VTEX’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

VTEX competitors beat VTEX on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

VTEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

